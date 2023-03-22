Come hungry: United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast at the Vernon Lodge this morning

Photo: United Way

You may want to skip brekkie at home and come hungry for the United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast in Vernon this morning.

The drive-thru gets underway at 6:30 a.m. in the Prestige Vernon Lodge parking lot and continues until 9 a.m.

Castanet will be there with a booth and staff handing out goodies, and we'll be there to report on the annual charitable fundraiser.

It's the 21st annual event, and will again support United Way programs across the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

Suggested donation is $20, for which you'll receive a breakfast bag stuffed with goodies, a hot coffee, treats, and giveaways.

Hidden amongst the bags are many prizes, including $1,000 to invest at Valley First, a stay at Sparkling Hill Resort, roundtrip flights for two to any WestJet destination, gift cards, and more.

See you there!