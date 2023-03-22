Enderby house available for free - with one catch

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

As a housing crisis grips the Okanagan and home prices remain out of reach for many, FREE sounds like the bargain of the century.

And a home in Enderby could be the answer – if you can cough up enough money to get the building moved.

Don Koenig owns the George Street property where the home and an old drive-in diner currently sit.

He says he wants to get the corner cleaned up for possible redevelopment.

“Just to demolish the house is quite expensive,” says Koenig. “I thought, OK, if somebody can use the house, take it off the site, then it's an advantage. It's a benefit to us and a benefit to whoever takes it off the site.”

The 105-year-old home was lived in until recently and “seems too good to just be torn down,” he says.

The drive-in will need to be demolished, while he hopes the house will be given a good home.

There has been a lot of interest since Koenig erected a large poster reading 'Free House' on Friday.

He hopes to have the corner cleaned up by the end of the year, so anyone interested won't need to rush the moving process.

As for what will happen with the land, he’s not entirely sure yet.

“There's a lot of services that Enderby needs,” says Koenig.

“We've designed three or four different scenarios on how to develop the site. Anything from retail to restaurants.”