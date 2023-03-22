Grief expert to live stream talk in support of Vernon's Compassionate Friends

Photo: Contributed

Good grief!

Vernon's Emily Dahl Foundation and the Compassionate Friends group will host a live streamed event at the Towne Theatre with noted grief expert Dr. Joanne Cacciatore.

Helping others understand and work through the loss of a loved one is a goal of both organizations.

Cacciatore, a bereaved mother, is founder and chair of the MISS Foundation, which serves families whose children have died, and the Selah Carefarm, a sustainable restorative community that provides aid to anyone suffering traumatic grief.

She is also a professor and senior scholar at the Wrigley Institute of Sustainability at Arizona State University, spearheading its graduate certificate in trauma and bereavement.

Her book, Bearing the Unbearable: Love, Loss, and the Heartbreaking Path of Grief, is an award-winning bestseller that has helped change the way society thinks and feels about grief.

The much sought after speaker counsels families from around the world.

She served on Oprah and Prince Harry's mental health advisory board for several years and was featured in their docuseries The Me You Can’t See.

Good grief is "when we allow ourselves to feel that which is legitimately ours to feel, we rebel against the rigid grief-denying structures of society," says Cacciatore, who has published more than 80 studies on traumatic grief and effective grief support.

Her carefarm brings bereaved humans together with rescued animals, both having known trauma, loneliness, fear, and and deep sorrow.

The Vernon event takes place on June 22 at the Towne Theatre. There will be a wine and cheese reception along with a fundraising auction. Tickets are $25 and will be available online.

All proceeds will go to the Vernon chapter of Compassionate Friends.

"This is something we have been working on for a number of months," says organizer Sherman Dahl, who was given one of Dr. Jo's books - Greiving is Loving.

"It was not long after that that Joanne and I met and began to share our stories of the loss of our children. It took a few months for Joanne to fit this in her schedule, but she did, even thought she was already fully booked for 2023.

"This will help so many people. Everyone has story of grief and the loss of a loved one, and many suffer because of a lack of proper support in this area of our lives."