Survey: Community Foundation North Okanagan checks region's Vital Signs

Photo: Contributed CFNO executive director Leanne Hammond and board chair Mike Nolan.

The Community Foundation North Okanagan wants to take the pulse of the region.

CFNO has begun work on its 2023 Vital Signs report.

Data collected in a region-wide survey will help to better understand local issues from a sense of belonging, to housing, work and the economy.

In addition to data collection and statistical analysis, the Vital Signs report will include valuable input from residents.

Residents are asked to share their experiences of life in the North Okanagan at www.cfno.org/vital-signs.

The resulting report will point to needs, changes, and trends in the region.

The North Okanagan has a growing population, with more than 91,000 citizens.

"As more people call this area home, it becomes even more important to understand how the increased rental and housing costs or the changing economy and workforce affect individuals and families. This data helps to inform the community foundation, as well as other funders and concerned citizens, on where to take action and direct resources where they will have the greatest impact," the CFNO says.

"The purpose of Vital Signs is to take a balanced look at the strengths and challenges of our region, and to track significant changes over time," says executive director Leanne Hammond.

"Our last report was issued in 2020, and there have been tremendous changes both locally and globally since then. In our 2023 report, we will update most of the indicators in our previous reports. Understanding what's happening in our region allows CFNO to make effective decisions and helps our local charitable, service, and government agencies to do the same."

The survey on local issues is anonymous and consists of 35 questions. It should take about 10 minutes to complete.

The survey is open until April 17. Results will be aggregated and shared in the upcoming North Okanagan Vital Signs report, to be published this fall.