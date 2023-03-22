Army of volunteers makes BC Winter Games happen in Vernon

Tracey Prediger

Opening Ceremonies for the BC Winter Games get underway Thursday night in Vernon, but there’s a lot of prep work that goes into getting all the venues ready – and that takes an army of volunteers.

Doreen Stanton is in charge of logistics and has been co-ordinating truckload after truckload of deliveries.

“Most of the schools in Vernon are accommodation sites, so we moved 1,495 mats ... yesterday,” says Stanton.

Athletes, coaches and officials from more than 100 communities across the province will descend on Vernon and area to participate in a multitude of events.

Volunteer efforts include placing signage and podiums, crowd control and, according to Stanton, this year there’s an improved focus on greening the Games.

“Every venue that any of the participants or spectators are going to will have a multitude of selections to make sure they’re recycling properly,” she says.

That means distributing everything from recycling bins to biodegradable or reusable utensils and serving dishes.

The many deliveries to various venues require hundreds of volunteers.

“Everybody’s involved. There are so many volunteers that you can’t help notice what’s happening here.”

For volunteers like Stanton, it’s the love of sport and the kids who play that keeps them going.

“I had the opportunity to go to Prince George for the Summer Games, and seeing the athletes, these young athletes participate for the first time since COVID has released all those restrictions. They’re all going to be just as keen – and that’s amazing that everybody’s involved.”

And after the three-days Games have come to a close, the same volunteers will pack everything up again and get it ready to be shipped to Quesnel, the host city of the next BC Winter Games.

Kal Tire Place will host the opening ceremonies, which are free to attend and get underway at 7 p.m.