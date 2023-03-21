Petition opposing Vernon cemetery changes gains traction, more than 1,000 sign

Photo: Ingrid Baron

A petition opposing changes at Vernon's Pleasant Valley Cemetery has gained more than 1,000 names in less than a week.

The petition opposes the city's move banning all but fresh cut flowers on graves and disallowing personal memorial items.

From March 15 to Oct. 15 only fresh-cut floral arrangements are now allowed, and during the winter only potted plants, wreaths, and artificial floral arrangements.

No toys, photos, military insignia or trinkets are allowed any time of year.

A grace period on the changes ended March 14 and personal items were removed, prompting the creation of the change.org petition.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition had 1,169 signatures.

Joseph Langlois created the petition. He's calling for a reversal of the policy a chance for the public to have a say.

Langlois says the bylaw change "was not thought out properly" and should be reversed so the public "can properly mourn their loved ones without restraints."

The city announced the changes last year and says it "understands and respects the need for families to honour loved ones through the placement of offerings at gravesites. This is part of the grieving and healing process."

It says the restrictions are common in many communities.

The city says funeral flowers of any type are permitted on the day of the service and for a period of seven days afterwards.