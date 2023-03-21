Mobile home park owner and Village of Lumby face off in court over 2017 flooding damage

Photo: Google Maps

It's back to the drawing board for a mobile home park owner who sought to add more damages to a lawsuit against the Village of Lumby.

The numbered B.C. company claims multiple losses from the Village having altered the property during a local state of emergency in which Duteau Creek flooded in 2017.

The plaintiff sought to "make extensive further amendments to its amended notice of civil claim," BC Supreme Court Master John Bilawich ruled in Vancouver on March 16.

In May 2017, Village crews removed a bridge that provided access to one of the Faulkner Avenue park's pads and installed earthworks to enforce a neighbouring property’s berm.

The owner initially sought compensation for rental loss due the loss of access, to which the Village denied liability.

The berm remained until 2019, when it was determined it had damaged fish and riparian habitat.

After the state of emergency had ended, the Village also removed the manufactured home on that pad and failed to replace the bridge that had been removed.

The plaintiff sought additional compensation for diminution in value, losses and damages, restoration of the property to pre-flood condition, and a declaration that it may replace the mobile units that had been removed as a result of the flood.

Further amendments were then sought, but Bilawich sided with the Village that they involve claims already included in a pending statutory claims process under the Emergency Program Act "and thus amount to a collateral attack on that process."

The owner's lawyer claimed losses to two mobile pads, underground water and sewer lines, electrical infrastructure, roads and driveways, fences and gates.

The Village agreed that the claims be resolved under the EPA claim.

An adjuster found just $23,880 in damages, saying there was either insufficient evidence of loss or the loss was not compensable under the EPA because the electrical system required upgrading prior to the flood, and damage was likely caused by the flood and not the defendant’s actions.

Due to that report, the plaintiff then sought to add those damages to its civil claim against the Village.

The defendant, meanwhile, said it does not oppose amendments that advance claims under the Community Charter and Expropriation Act.

The "case does not concern competing uses of land, but rather a government body's exercise of emergency powers to directly regulate the respondents' properties," the judge wrote.

Bilawich ruled it not appropriate to include claims "which have already been addressed or which ought to have been addressed under the EPA claim."

"Unfortunately, given that the duplicate references appear in numerous locations ... there is no simple way to excise them."

The application was dismissed and Village entitled to costs.

However, the plaintiff was given leave to re-apply with a revised draft.