Neuron mobility injects economy while reducing emissions

Tracey Prediger

Orange scooters are bringing green to local businesses – and fresher air to Vernon.

“Neuron works really hard to be the best partner we can be for cities, including our local businesses," says Neuron’s city manager Chris Carroll.

“One of the things we strive for is to drive the local economy and get our riders to local businesses.”

Carroll explains Neuron, which operates rental fleets of e-scooters and e-bikes, has surveyed its riders, and responses show when people hop on their scooters, they tend to ride, then shop.

“We know that seven out of 10 of our rides resulted in purchases from local businesses, injecting about $4.5 million into the local economy,” Carroll says.

While riders and their wallets are being credited with boosting business, the scooters’ zero emission mode of transportation is also having a positive effect on the environment.

“We know that 40% of our rides are replacing car rides right now, and we have reduced CO2 emissions by 29 tons,” Carroll says.

This year, Neuron mobility was named Chamber Champion by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. Criteria to win the award included helping the chamber throughout the year and enhancing the community.

“We want to get more people out of cars and on to other ways of traveling,” Carroll says.

Because the scooters are easily accessible and can be operated by anyone 16 or older, Neuron’s data shows they’re successfully changing the way people think about getting around the city since their Vernon introduction in 2021.

“Our tracking methods show Vernon riders have put on more than 460,000 kilometers since we launched.”

It was Neuron’s earliest start to the scooting season this year, with wheels hitting the ground before the snow had even melted.

Once the street sweepers have made their rounds, the folks at Neuron will ensure the rest of their fleet is ready to rent.