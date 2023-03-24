Art After Dark event tonight at Vernon Public Art Gallery

Photo: Contributed

Need ideas for what to do this tonight?

The Vernon Public Art Gallery has got you covered.

Art After Dark is an after-hours art party. It’s a soiree-style event with live performances, activities, and food and drink.

“VPAG continually strives to provide fun and unique events that provide a gathering place for individuals to enjoy arts and culture. We hope to see you this Friday at the VPAG,” says executive director Dauna Kennedy.

Attendees can take part in art activities, and enjoy live music from Hot Sax.

Okanagan Spirits is sponsoring a colour-changing cocktail, and Martens Brew Pub will be serving beer tasters.

Tickets are $25 per person and are available online and at the door.

The event starts at 7 p.m.