Vernon Winter Carnival searching for new home as lease set to expire

Photo: Contributed

Vernon Winter Carnival needs a new home.

The carnival society's lease on its 35th Avenue building ends in March 2024, and the hunt is on for a new location.

It’s the end of an area, with the blue and white office beside the Vernon Rec Centre having served as carnival headquarters for decades.

"This building has been an amazing place for us. It's been perfect – to store our decor, lights, sports equipment, art supplies and run our board meetings and as well as handle ticket sales. It's wonderful how much we have accumulated over the years for our festival," says executive director Kris Fuller.

"It's a massive building. Besides our equipment, there is a plethora of rooms filled with archives, trophies, historic brochures and buttons. It's going to be a challenge to find another big building, but I'm sure we can do it," says carnival society chair Laurell Cornell.

Carnival has worked out of the building for more than 35 years, but it's getting old "and we’ve extended our lease as many times as we could."

Carnival is searching for a building with extensive storage as well as office space.

"We are in creative-thinking mode, wondering if there is another non-profit who would share a space with us, wondering if a local business wants to host us, sponsor a new building or even if someone in the community has a creative idea," says Cornell.

Anyone with suggestions is asked to email Fuller at [email protected].