Boat still stuck at Coldstream launch from last summer

Photo: Contributed

A boat that's been grounded at Coldstream's Kalavista boat launch since last summer remains high and dry in a few inches of water.

The vessel has been the focus of concern from neighbours, who allege criminal activity on board, from dugs to prostitution.

Police have investigated the situation, as has the District of Coldstream.

It remains unclear if the boat has been abandoned, but Coldstream chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel says the owner has been identified, and the vessel remains an "ongoing bylaw enforcement matter."

While unable to provide specific details, Seibel says the municipality's ability to contact the owner "has taken a lot longer than anticipated."

"Our staff have been working closely with the navigation protection officer (federal) and RCMP to find a resolution to this situation," he adds.

The district is working through the process to have the vessel removed.

Meanwhile, it is not moored to anything, and sits with its motor down and stuck in the lake bottom.