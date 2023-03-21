Last chance for say: City of Vernon survey on secondary suites about to close

Photo: City of Vernon

Time is running out to share your thoughts on secondary suites with the City of Vernon.

A survey seeking resident feedback closes Friday.

This past fall, council endorsed a housing action plan aiming to address the housing shortage in the city by encouraging the creation of more secondary suites.

“Given that the secondary suite rental sector plays a very important role in meeting rental housing demand, the plan calls for encouraging the creation of rental suites both within single family homes and in detached carriage houses or secondary dwellings,” says the city.

The B.C. Building Code previously only allowed suites in single-family homes, but since 2019 it has been expanded. It now includes detached houses, row houses, townhouses or semi-detached homes.

It’s up to municipalities if secondary suites are allowed on the expanded housing types.

Currently, Vernon does not allow secondary suites on those different housing options.

To submit your opinion before the Friday deadline, click here.