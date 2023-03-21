High concentrations of dust expected in Vernon until it rains

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Spring is in the air – and so is a lot of dust.

The Ministry of Environment and Interior Health have continued the dust advisory issued for Vernon March 17.

It’s expected high concentrations of coarse particulate matter are going to be around until there is rain, dust suppression or changes in traffic.

Staying indoors reduces exposure and is recommended for anyone with asthma, COPD, heart disease and diabetes.

Older individuals, anyone with COVID-19 or pregnant women are advised to take precautions.

Anyone experiencing throat or eye irritations, shortness of breath or chest discomfort should follow the advice of their health care advisor.

The provincial air quality objective for PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3 ), averaged over 24 hours.

The last reading for Vernon shows a PM10 rating of 80.7 (µg/m3 )

Real time air quality information is available for Vernon and other B.C. communities.