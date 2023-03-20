End of an era at Armstrong's Village Cheese Co. as owners look to retire

The owners of a North Okanagan institution are hoping someone will take over so they can step into retirement.
Dwight and Linda Johnson are seeking a long-term rental of Village Cheese Company in downtown Armstrong.
The company has been a local foodie and tourist destination for 25 years and was formed after Armstrong Cheese was purchased by dairy giant Saputo and its cheese plant shut down.
The family-owned cheese company uses only local whole milk and all-natural ingredients.
The Johnsons hope to keep the site in the cheese business.
They're seeking expressions of interest and say other potential uses could include as a microbrewery, distillery, or other agri-tourism business.
"We desire to keep the business operational for the benefit of our staff and new owners," the company says on its Facebook page.
– This story has been corrected to state that the owners do not intend to close