Armstrong's Village Cheese Co. to close as owners retire

Photo: Village Cheese Co.

A North Okanagan institution is closing its doors.

Village Cheese Company in downtown Armstrong is closing the doors as owners Dwight and Linda Johnson move into retirement.

The company has been a local foodie and tourist destination for 25 years and was formed after Armstrong Cheese was purchased by dairy giant Saputo and its cheese plant shut down.

"Wanting to keep quality traditional cheese making in Armstrong alive, Dwight and Linda created Village Cheese with Hubert Besner and Ivan Matte, some of Canada's best cheese makers. Hubert and Ivan worked for Armstrong Cheese prior to it being sold, the company's website states.

The family-owned cheese company uses only local whole milk and all-natural ingredients.

Today, Norman Besner (Hubert's son) is its head cheesemaker while Hubert is the cheese grader.

The Johnsons are hoping to find a long-term tenant for the site, potentially keeping it in the cheese business.

They're seeking expressions of interest and say other potential uses could include as a microbrewery, distillery, or other agri-tourism business.

"We desire to keep the business operational for the benefit of our staff and new owners," the company says on its Facebook page.