Photo: Noreen Primrose/Facebook

A travel trailer went up in flames late Sunday at the Whispering Pines site between Vernon and Falkland.

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn says the trailer caught fire about 11 p.m.

Police responded to the scene on Whispering Pine Frontage Road, which is outside either the Vernon or Falkland fire protection zone.

The fire was contained to the trailer, and no injuries were reported.