Vernon bylaw staff won't respond to drug calls, but do refer to social agencies

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon bylaw officers won't be responding to calls over open drug use following the decriminalization of personal amounts of street drugs.

Last month, Vernon's top cop said police are powerless to do anything about an issue that is becoming more visible around downtown Vernon's social agencies and in parks.

RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher told city council: "We are basically hand-tied."

But can the City of Vernon do anything?

The city does have its Parks and Public Places Bylaw, which would appear to give the city some leverage. But that changed with decriminalization, says city spokesperson Christy Poirier.

The bylaw does prohibit consumption of controlled substances in public places, but Poirier says the exemption permitted by Health Canada under decriminalization means the drugs covered by it (opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy) are "no longer considered controlled substances."



"As a result of decriminalization, bylaw compliance officers will not be responding to calls for service for open drug use or possession of controlled substances."

Poirier says bylaw staff continue to work closely with mental health and substance use staff from Interior Health "and refer people using drugs in public spaces to the services offered by those health professionals."

Resource cards provided by IH are offered when officers encounter people using controlled substances in public spaces.

Most bylaw officers have also completed training on decriminalization, Poirier adds.

Decriminalization in B.C. came into effect on Jan. 31 for a three-year period.

Adults who are found in possession of up to 2.5 grams of opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine or MDMA for personal use will no longer be arrested, charged or have their drugs seized. Instead, police are to offer information on health and social supports, as well as treatment and recovery options.

Drug possession in any amount will continue to be a criminal offence on school grounds, and decriminalization does not apply to youth 17 and younger.

Baher notes it has been several years since police would move forward with charges on simple drug possession cases, anyway.

"We would try to put individuals in touch with services," she said.

"So what that means is we no longer will arrest individuals when we see them if we believe they're utilizing the drugs for possession. That negates us being able to stop that individual to deal with them."

On the flip side, Baher told council decriminalization won't address the toxic drug supply issue that's causing an overdose crisis in B.C.

"I don't believe this in itself will change the (opioid) crisis unless we do something about the toxic drug supply, and there's nothing being done about the toxic drug supply," she said.