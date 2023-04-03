Nominate Armstrong-Spallumcheen's citizen of the year

Photo: Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centre

Do you know a person who’s selfless in the name of their community?

They just might be a good fit for Armstrong Spallumcheen's Citizen of the Year.

Nominations are open April 28 for the civic honour.

"Here is your chance to do something to reward that person whose community spirit you admire and who may be unrecognized for their contribution towards making our community a great place to call home," says chamber executive director Patti Noonan.

The honouree will be announced May 11 at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Community Excellence Awards.

"Past winners have earned the Citizen of the Year title for a variety of reasons, ranging from their lifetime devotion to one organization to their contribution to a number of causes," says chamber president Lori Shepherd.

The winner will be chosen based on their completed nomination form and not by the number of votes.

Nomination forms are available at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce or online.