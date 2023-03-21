Follow the barns on Armstrong quilt trail

Photo: Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce

A different sort of trail is back this year – and it comes with even more sights.

It’s the North Okanagan Barn Quilt Trail, which was first hosted in 2016. This year, the trail will have 50 'quilts' for sightseers to enjoy.

The trail features painted quilt blocks on buildings and looks to highlight local farming and quilting traditions.

The painted quilts can be spotted on residential buildings, local barns and businesses throughout the community.

“Barn quilts are a form of rural graffiti that honour quilters and the textile arts as well as drawing attention to Armstrong Spallumcheen’s important agricultural heritage,” says Lori Shepherd, president with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

The trail is hosted by the chamber and visitor centre, in partnership with Quilting For You, Nor-Val Rentals, and volunteers.

“It gets people off of the track and onto roads less travelled,” says Susan Wilson, owner of Quilting For You.

It’s primarily Wilson and her team who paint the quilt images on buildings, though participants can choose to paint their own if they wish.

The quilts have to be visible from public property and use a non-copyrighted pattern.

To take part in the self-guided tour, pick up a map form the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre or find a printable version online here and here.