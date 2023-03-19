Wings bear returned with charitable donation

Photo: Wings

The stolen Wings bear returned safely home after a night out with a Lower Mainland hockey team.

"There may have been beer pong and dancing involved, but the bear is not talking," says Lori Marshall, the GM of Wings Vernon.

Not only has the stuffed bear found its way home, but it was returned with a $1,000 donation to the Emily Dahl Foundation. Something that might have been inspired by the bear’s foundation t-shirt.

"The final outcome of this has been incredible and also fun for all," says Katie Dahl. “I am at a loss for words, the man who came to see me was so nice.”

Wings’ bears are no strangers to being stolen and they usually do end up back at the restaurant. Both the team and Marshall are happy with the ending to the bear-napping story.

"Anybody that knows Katie Dahl knows that she lives and breathes the motto - 'Don't Worry, Be Happy',” says Marshall. “and that is one of the key reasons that makes this story so powerful, and why the bear is safe and sound."