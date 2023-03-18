Vernon's Sundance Taekwon-do Team brought home 76 medals from 2023 International Taekwon-do Federation BC Provincial Championships

Photo: Contributed Team Sundance competitor Kai McLean, right, launches a turning kick at club mate Jayden Li in the junior boys black belt sparring final.

Vernon's Sundance Taekwon-do Team dominated the competition at the recent 2023 International Taekwon-do Federation BC Provincial Championships.

The Vernon club sent 42 competitors to the event and brought home 76 medals consisting of 25 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze.

Most Sundance competitors found themselves on the podium, with some making multiple appearances.

The event in Burnaby attracted some 200 of the best taekwon-do practitioners in the province from 11 BC-based teams.

Sundance head coach and club owner David White said the blackbelt competitors had a strong showing, medaling in nearly all categories.

“It’s incredible to see all of our athletes and families travel and support each other in their competitive endeavours. Although taekwon-do is an individual sport, it is also the club and team environment that helps us train and gives us the confidence boost to achieve our goals,” said White.

Sundance Taekwon-do will host the International Taekwon-do Federation Canadian National Championships on May 6 and 7 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

Admission is free for spectators for the event that is expected to attract around 500 entrants from across Canada with black belts competing for a chance to represent the Canadian National Team at the world event in Finland in September.

Sundance is currently looking for sponsors for the national event.

For more information click here, or call 250-306-2285.