Students at Seaton Secondary School challenged police last week, all in the name of fun.

Members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP visited the school for a game of dodgeball.

“Shout out to the Seaton Sonics for an awesome game of dodgeball yesterday,” said a March 17 post on the Vernon RCMP Facebook page.

“Our team did a good job holding their own against a very skilled group of kids. We had a ton of fun and can't wait for next year.”