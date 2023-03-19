North Okanagan Children's Festival carries on today at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

There is so much going on at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre the fun has spilled into the parking lot.

The second annual North Okanagan Children's Festival wraps up today with plenty things to see and do.

This year’s festival features the virtuoso clowning of Circus Incognitus and the rhythmic rhymes of RupLoops the Human Radio, plus fun and interactive workshops hosted by the Vernon Community Music School.

Angela Pellis, VDPAC marketing director, said there are performances in the morning and afternoon, some of which are free while others are ticketed events.

Tickets are available online.

“We have free activities happening outside. We've got sword-fighting demos, we've got stilt walkers, we've got food trucks and lots of activities with some of our community partners,” said Pellis.

“It's a great way to introduce kids to performing arts because these are really fun and accessible performances and lots of free things to do for families and lots of low-cost things as well.”

