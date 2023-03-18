Large teddy bear from Vernon Wings went missing last night, owner appeals for is return

Photo: Contributed

Wings eatery in Vernon is investigating a bear-napping.

When wings opened today, instead of being greeted by three large teddy bears, there were only two.

“Sadly, a bear was taken from Wings Vernon Friday night,” said Vernon Wings owner Katie Dahl.

This is not the first time one of the large stuffies has been stolen from the Anderson Way restaurant.

“The cuddly Wings bears are very popular with kids and we are appealing to whomever took that bear last night to please return the bear to its home at Wings Vernon,” said Dahl in a press release.

“We totally understand that we all do silly things, but the entire team at Wings is asking whoever it was that took the bear to please return it.”