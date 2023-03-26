Vernon BMX Club's annual gear swap takes place April 15

Photo: File photo

Spring has arrived in the North Okanagan and the Vernon BMX Club is gearing up for another season.

The club will be holding its annual gear swap at the Ranger Park BMX Track, 1900 47th Ave., on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lisa Fogel, with the club, said the event will also have a barbecue with all donations going to the BC Children’s Hospital.

“Set up a table if you have some gear to sell. This event will run rain or shine,” said Fogel. “Bring your questions and meet the executive.”