New principals and vice-principals at some Vernon area schools

Photo: Contributed

There will be a few new faces at some Vernon schools as some familiar ones move one.

School District 22 has some change opportunities due to retirements, transfers and newly selected members of the principal and vice-principal pool.

District Supt. Christine Perkins said retirements allow for movement throughout the district and transfers are beneficial to the individuals involved and the district as a whole.

Perkins said the “establishment of a principal and vice-principal pool means the district can call someone up more quickly as they are prepared in advance.”

The changes take effect on Aug. 1.

“The principal and vice-principal pool will be utilized to cover early retirements, illness, or other leaves,” said Perkins. “We thank the many who helped with short-listing, and four rounds of interviews.”

Representation on the interview panels included students, parents from the District Parent Advisory Council, the two unions – CUPE, and the Vernon Teachers Association (VTA), exempt staff, members of the Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association (PVPA), and of course, our Trustees.