More than $18,000 raised during Oscar gala at Vernon's Towne Theatre

Oscar-worthy fundraiser

And the Oscar goes to ... everyone who helped raise thousands of dollars for the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

The NOHS teamed up with Okanagan Screen Arts Society to livestream the 95th Academy Awards at the Towne Theatre last Sunday, in support of hospice programs.

Sponsorships, ticket sales, donations, a 50/50 draw and bucket list proceeds resulted in more than $18,000 in net proceeds.

The two societies are planning to run the event again in 2024.

More than 150 people attended event, including Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte.

Patrons walked the red carpet for photos, were treated to wine from Oliver's Road 13 Winery, and were fed by Uprooted Kitchen and Catering.

Replica Oscars and Intermezzo gift cards were handed out as prizes in an Oscar trivia contest.

Five lucky individuals won dinner and a movie courtesy of the Italian Kitchen and Towne Theatre, and one person took home a $200 gourmet basket from Orchard Valley Retirement.

Okanagan Restoration owners Kelly and Terry Moorhouse won the 50/50 draw and donated it back to the hospice society.

