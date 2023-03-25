Vernon's North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society is running a variety of spring programs

Photo: Contributed

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society is taking registration for a variety of spring programs.

NOYFSS offers a wide range of educational and skill building groups for youth and adults.

These programs are a free service offered to all members of our community.

NOYFSS groups are designed to offer support through education, providing skills, strategies and resources for families who may be experiencing conflict, change and/or challenges in their home. Spring groups start in April and are filling up quickly.

Each group is offered at no charge, however participants must pre-register.

