Dust advisory returns for Vernon; air could be bothersome for those with health conditions

Photo: Jon Manchester

If you woke up with sticky eyes and a scratchy throat, there's a good chance it's because of dusty air conditions in Vernon.

The Ministry of Environment and Interior Health have issued another dust advisory for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter.

The conditions are an annual rite of spring in Vernon and are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

The airborne dust is caused by winter traction material on roads and highways being kicked up by traffic.

Coarse particulate matter refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with diameters between 2.5 and 10 micrometers. Together with fine particulate matter (airborne solid or liquid droplets with diameters of 2.5 μm or less), these particles are referred to as PM10.

The provincial air quality objective for PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre, averaged over 24 hours.

As of Friday morning, conditions in Vernon were at 63 μg/m3.

That compares to 38.5 μg/m3 in Kelowna.

PM10 can easily penetrate indoors because of their small size.

Exposure is a concern for those with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults.