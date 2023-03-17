Parents scramble as Little Ark Childcare Centre announces closure

Photo: Pexels

Vernon parents are left scrambling to find a new daycare after the sudden announcement Little Ark Childcare Centre is closing in mid-April.

There is a serious lack of daycare spaces available in Vernon, so the closure will have a significant impact on those who have children at the facility.

A staff member who asked her name not be used says the daycare has room for 19 children, but due to staffing levels there have only been 16 children at the centre.

“It was quite sudden,” she said. “We were just notified the other day through email. On the 15th, we were given an email saying Little Ark has been closed and it is closing on April 14. That is not enough notice for parents to find childcare, especially for infants and toddlers.”

The employee says parents have been calling around to other daycares, but haven't been able to find spots for their children.

“They were only given 30 days to find alternative childcare because they weren't necessarily promised a spot with the new owners,” she said. “The new owner did comment that he is giving priority to these families.”

Little Ark was purchased by Cocomelon Learning Centre, which opened its doors in March 2022.

Castanet has reached out to Cocomelon for more details.

Staff at Little Ark are being let go, but they do have the option to apply for a position with the new owners.

The employee said current staff will have “no problem” finding employment elsewhere, as staffing shortages are affecting other Vernon daycares as well.

“There are a lot of daycares that open, they just don't have the staff to have more kids,” she said. “But our concerns really go out to the families. Even for Little Ark, our waiting list is in the hundreds. There is a lot of people looking for childcare. I know other facilities have lots of people on their waiting lists as well, so it does take a lot longer than 30 days to find childcare.”