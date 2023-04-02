Students from Armstrong's Pleasant Valley Secondary School heading to France next spring

Photo: travelandleisure.com

It will be 'bon voyage' for a group of students from Armstrong's Pleasant Valley Secondary School next year.

The board of education for the North Okanagan-Shuswap school district has approved a PVSS field trip to France in March 2024.

Teacher Janet Gillis and Indigenous education worker Tori Jewell presented the proposal to trustees.

The teachers are hoping to take a group of 20 to 24 students to experience French culture, use French language, visit sites from the Second World War, go on museum, gallery and walking tours, take a cooking class and learn life skills such as how to navigate using maps.

Priority will be given to French 11 and 12 students and then, if not full, it will be open to any PVSS student in Grades 10-12.

There will be some fundraising to help with costs, which are estimated at just under $5,000 per person for the 10- to 12-day trip.

The trip is being organized by STS Tours, and the plan is to go to Paris and visit many of the national monuments such as the Louvre and Eiffel Tower, eat Parisian cuisine and, hopefully, attend a French high school for a day.

Upon leaving Paris, the students will go to Normandy and the tip of Brittany thereafter.