High-end Italian restaurant opening its doors in downtown Vernon

Chelsey Mutter

A new high-end Italian restaurant opens its doors in downtown Vernon Wednesday.

Owner Alex Magnol brings some of his family history to town. Masiero, the restaurant, is named after his maternal grandmother.

“My grandmother from my mothers side, she’s Italian,” says Magnol. “It’s a tribute to her, for sure, the part of my family in Italy, because I still have family in Italy.”

The developers of the Service Canada building are excited about the addition to the former Bargain Shop property.

“Historically it’s really been mom and pops in Vernon’s downtown core. Whereas now we’re bringing a new restaurant concept, a new flavour to Venon,” said George Wen with Welbec Properties.

The restaurant will be home to a custom, wood-burning pizza oven imported from Italy.

Magnol, who moved from Vancouver to Vernon with his family for the Okanagan lifestyle, says part of the design was inspired by Kal Lake in the tiling on the oven.

“It just struck me how beautiful it is,” he says.

The 30th Avenue development is filling up with a diversity of tenants after the old building sat vacant for several years.

There is a demographic shift happening in the city as well, as the greater region, says Wen.