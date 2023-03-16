210317
Vernon  

Headgates Spillway Project is nearing completion, so water quality advisory has been rescinded

Water advisory lifted

The Headgates Spillway Project is nearing completion, so the Regional District of North Okanagan has rescinded a water quality advisory issued last year.

Since the fall of 2022, Greater Vernon Water (GVW) has been working on the Headgates Spillway Project which required a water quality advisory (WQA) and water source change notice for parts of Vernon and Coldstream.

The project is now close to completion and GVW has rescinded the WQA since water treatment has returned to normal.

The advisory also included water source changes which have also returned to normal, meaning areas which usually received water from the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant before the fall of 2022, will continue to do so.

