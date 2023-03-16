Companies come together to donate new roof on Vernon Hospice

Photo: Contributed

Work has begun on replacing the roof at Vernon's Hospice House.

Community Roofing committed in October to put a new roof on the 27th Avenue facility, and now winter weather is over, work has begun.

Owner Ray Skelton committed $20,000 in labour for the much-needed work.

The Roof Centre, IKO Shingles, and LMEC Siding went in on the project, providing materials and workers.

When Skelton "heard the Vernon Hospice House needed some work done, he did not hesitate to step up," says LMEC owner Derek Whitehead.

"Basically half of the roof needs fairly urgent replacement," hospice spokesperson Kevin Rothwell said last fall.

"We decided to do this because we have had roofers and family members use hospice, just people we know, and they took such good care of them," Skelton said at the time.

Work started on Wednesday, stripping the old roof, and LMEC showed up with four workers to help get the job done quickly.

IKO and The Roof Centre offered to split the $13,500 cost of materials.

"It is incredible to have these four companies come together to complete this much-needed work. I'm constantly amazed at the generosity of our business community and appreciate the skills and expertise they are willing to donate," said Lisa Matthews, executive director of the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

The work is expected to be completed next week.