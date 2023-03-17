The parking lot at Ellison Provincial Park near Vernon is getting a lot bigger

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The parking lot at Ellison Provincial Park hiking and biking trails is being upgraded by BC Parks.

The project at Ellison was put on pause over the winter, but is expected to be complete by May long weekend.

There is some limited alternative parking available in the pull out north of the park on Eastside Road.

“We recognize that Ellison is a popular early season riding location, but because of the limited parking we are requesting that folks reduce their visits and explore other options until the project is completed,” a statement from BC Parks says.

“We are super excited about this project as the parking was often full and it's a popular area for mountain bikers, runners and dog walkers,” said Julie Melanson, executive director North Okanagan Cycling Society.

The pit toilet has been removed, a large rock wall is being installed and several trees have been removed adjacent to the parking lot area top make room for the parking lot expansion.

The trail network is very popular, and often the parking lot is overflowing with vehicles parking along the edge of Eastside Road.