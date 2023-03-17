210619
208506
Vernon  

The parking lot at Ellison Provincial Park near Vernon is getting a lot bigger

Trail parking expands

- | Story: 416501

The parking lot at Ellison Provincial Park hiking and biking trails is being upgraded by BC Parks.

The project at Ellison was put on pause over the winter, but is expected to be complete by May long weekend.

There is some limited alternative parking available in the pull out north of the park on Eastside Road.

“We recognize that Ellison is a popular early season riding location, but because of the limited parking we are requesting that folks reduce their visits and explore other options until the project is completed,” a statement from BC Parks says.

“We are super excited about this project as the parking was often full and it's a popular area for mountain bikers, runners and dog walkers,” said Julie Melanson, executive director North Okanagan Cycling Society.

The pit toilet has been removed, a large rock wall is being installed and several trees have been removed adjacent to the parking lot area top make room for the parking lot expansion.

The trail network is very popular, and often the parking lot is overflowing with vehicles parking along the edge of Eastside Road.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


205703


Real Estate
4843168
5286 Huston Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


208413


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Lily
Lily Vernon SPCA >




TheTango.net
TGIF Gifs- March 17, 2023

TGIF Gifs- March 17, 2023

Galleries | March 17, 2023

Keanu Reeves reveals his biggest flaw

Showbiz | March 17, 2023

Sassy sweetheart

Must Watch | March 17, 2023

Table surfing?

Must Watch | March 17, 2023

Friday Fails- March 17, 2023

Galleries | March 17, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
205901
209998