Changes banning memorial trinkets at Vernon cemetery opposed in petition

Photo: change.org

A petition has been launched in opposition to changes coming into effect at Vernon's Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Last summer, the City of Vernon announced memorial items would no longer be allowed on loved ones' graves.

From March 15 to Oct. 15 only fresh-cut floral arrangements will be allowed.

Between Oct. 16 and March 14, potted plants, wreaths, artificial floral arrangements, and seasonal floral tributes may be placed on plots.

A grace period on the changes ended March 14.

And now a change.org petition launched by Joseph Langlois is calling for its reversal and a chance for the public to have a say.

Langlois says the bylaw change "was not thought out properly" and should be reversed so the public "can properly mourn their loved ones without restraints."

He asks that the city not restrict artificial flowers, veteran insignias or war-related Items, and other trinkets placed on grave sites "while we mourn our loved ones that are at their final resting place...

"The citizens of Vernon deserve a voice in changes like this," he says.

The city says it "understands and respects the need for families to honour loved ones through the placement of offerings at gravesites. This is part of the grieving and healing process.

"The city welcomes these tributes, within the regulations and guidelines" and says they are common in many communities.

It says the changes "take into consideration the safety of the public and cemetery caretakers, maintenance operations, and environmental impacts."

Langlois says similar changes in other cities have left cemeteries looking like empty fields.

"Cut flowers last may one or two days at the most, due to out hot climate," he argues.

The city says funeral flowers of any type are permitted on the day of the service and for a period of seven days afterwards.

Now the grace period is over, the city says non-floral trinkets such as pictures and toys will be "respectfully removed."

As of mid-afternoon Thursday, the petition had more than 60 signatures.