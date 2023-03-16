Vernon burlesque show Friday night at Status Nightclub

Photo: Femme Fatale Dance

Femme Fatale makes its Vernon debut Friday night at Status Nightclub.

The one night only burlesque show by the Kelowna troupe is titled Spring Fling.

Femme Fatale creator Tina Joslin says not to expect something from the film Burlesque. Their shows, she says, are about the art of striptease.

“We start in, usually handmade or really thoughtful and put together costume pieces that are fun and flirty and larger than life,” says Joslin.

“Then throughout our song or songs, we remove those articles in a slow, sultry way, or fun and exciting ways.”

The dancers end the show in tassels or pasties, and G-strings or thongs. Not fully clothed but not fully naked either.

Alongside the dancers, the show will feature two headline performers, including Okanagan local BOSS, from Armstrong, who will be performing something called hyper drag.

“BOSS is a biological female, so she is just becoming like a more extravagant, exuberant drag queen.”

The audience is usually women who feel empowered by the show, making it a great place for a girls night out, bachelorette party or birthday. Joslin hints that it could be a great show for a date night, as well.

Overall, she says, the show is welcome to anyone looking to have fun and to lift people up.

“We want people there who are going to cheer and yell and have a great time. Because if you're having a great time, we're having a great time.”

Joslin hopes this will be the first of more shows in Vernon and is aiming to build the group's Vernon audience.

The club will be open after the show for people to continue dancing the night away. Doors open at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.