Urgent need for more and different types of housing in North Okanagan

Photo: City of Vernon

The North Okanagan has reached "crisis level" on housing, and there is an urgent need for more and different types of housing.

Added density through attainable multi-family developments is the answer, according to regional leaders.

"We've reached crisis level. Right now, so much of the housing is single-family," says Kevin Action, chair of the Regional District of North Okanagan. "We need more variety in our housing stock, everything from three-story townhomes to apartment and condo buildings."

Compiling census, Association of Interior Realtors, and Community Futures North Okanagan data, an RDNO report finds settling in the region has become more challenging due to "sky-high housing costs and a lack of housing diversity."

According to the 2021 census, single-detached homes make up 62% of the North Okanagan housing market, despite having benchmark prices more than double that of a condo or apartment.

Realtors association stats for February show the current benchmark price of a single-detached home in the North Okanagan is $708,600. A typical condo, meanwhile, sells for $310,900.



High housing costs and unhealthy vacancy rates are making it harder for the region to attract working professionals, and harder for businesses to retain employees, Community Futures says.



"All industries and small businesses in our community are affected because even families with two adults with good jobs can't afford or find housing here," says CF executive director Leigha Horsfield.

"Without more options, the community will have difficulty attracting professionals who support thriving businesses and healthy residents."



Community Futures British Columbia's Rural BC Economic Bulletin found a decrease of eight per cent in health care services across rural B.C. With an aging population and not enough young people staying in the region after school, the rural North Okanagan relies on an influx of new residents to sustain its workforce.



Not to be confused with 'affordable' housing, Acton says 'attainable' housing targets average-income households and working professionals. Such higher-density builds come in all shapes and sizes, including everything from townhomes and row housing to condos and apartments.



"Housing diversity gives potential buyers a choice and leads to a more vibrant, inclusive and functional community," says Acton.

The help ease the crisis, the RDNO launched a housing design competition to encourage development of pre-approved building plans.

The competition offers $24,000 in prizes. Deadline for submissions is March 20.