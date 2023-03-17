Ministry of Transportation watching garbage problem at overpass camp in Vernon

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

The ownership of a messy strip of land in Vernon's north end has come into focus.

After growing piles of garbage surrounding homeless camps near the Highway 97 overpass prompted concern for the nearby Swan Lake Nature Reserve, Castanet has determined the area falls under jurisdiction of the provincial Ministry of Transportation.

Both the City of Vernon and North Okanagan Regional District said the camps are not on their land. CN Rail also told Castanet the site is not on its property, despite the close proximity of its rail line.

Contacted by Castanet, a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson said the ministry is monitoring the situation.

"The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is aware of the encampment on ministry land. Outreach staff and community partners are in contact with people in the encampment," they said.

It's unclear if ministry staff will be addressing the garbage problem any time soon.

"The ministry is continuing to monitor the situation to ensure there are no safety concerns for the travelling public or members of the encampment," they said.

Local wildlife specialist Pete Wise raised concern this week, saying the spreading detritus could impact birds and other wildlife in the neighbouring reserve.

The garbage could cost animals their lives, he said.