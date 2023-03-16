Coldstream house fire started in bedroom, cause remains unknown

Photo: Contributed

The District of Coldstream says the exact cause of last week’s house fire on Torrent Drive is still unknown.

The fire was battled by 20 firefighters last Friday, and the home was a total loss.

“We have concluded our on-site investigation and can corroborate that the fire started in the first floor bedroom as described by the occupants (homeowner and his adult daughter),” says Keith Green, Coldstream's protective services manager.

The fire had multiple possible ignition points, and Green says he can't rule any of them out at this point.

“We retrieved a number of items from the area that we believe the fire started in, and we will examine them in further detail in the next week or so to see if we can pinpoint the exact cause.