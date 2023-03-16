Vernon RCMP seek suspect in business assault

Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in an assault at a local business.

Police say officers responded about 2:20 a.m. Feb. 21 to a report of an assault at a business on the 4700 block of 34th St, where a man trespassing on the property assaulted an employee after being asked to leave.

The employee suffered minor injuries, and the male suspect fled prior to the arrival of police.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with a medium build.

He was wearing a black hoodie and camo pants.

"We're hoping someone will recognize the person in the photograph and contact us so we can further our investigation," says Const. Chris Terleski.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information regarding the incident, is asked to contact Const. Lipsett of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-2749.