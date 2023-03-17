Spring romance chance with seven-minute social event

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Single and over 45? You might want to head to 1516 Pub Sunday afternoon for ‘Seven Minutes to Social Dating.’

“People are either going to meet the love of their life or some really cool people,” says Shelley McDonald of Carpe D’ Wine, which hosting the event over the next two Sundays.

“It’s a chance for people to meet the old fashioned way, in person,” says McDonald who adds “It’s not really like speed dating. We run it more like parlor games, and we give everyone fun questions to ask.”

Carpe D’ Wine held a similar event last year and, according to MacDonald, the afternoon is an opportunity to meet new people, “We had two hook-ups and we had a group of four women that became fast friends and they go golfing all the time now.”

MacDonald wants to create a welcoming and fun environment for people to come out and meet each other and assures there will be “no wallflowers” at her event. "It's spring, it's time we crawl out of our caves and have some fun," she says.

This Sunday's event is geared towards singles 45-55, with next Sunday's welcoming people over 55.

Ticket and event information is available online.