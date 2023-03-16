Vernon Winter Carnival hands out Community Awards

Photo: Vernon Elks

Vernon Winter Carnival has put the wraps on another celebration by handing out its Community Awards.

The awards were handed out Wednesday night at the Elks Hall – an appropriate location, as the service club received carnival's Spirit Award.

The award is given to an organization, business or individual who goes above and beyond to show their carnival spirit.

"The recipient of this award shares a contagious enthusiasm for carnival and was exceptional in this year's events," the carnival society says.

The Vernon Elks "entered an amazing Flinstones-themed float in the parade, decorated their hall like the Buffalo Lodge, hosted multiple events during the 10 days," carnival said.

"They are enthusiastic, kind and energetic supporters of Vernon Winter Carnival, and we are thrilled to give them the spirit award."

The Elks also gave away the dinosaur stuffies from their parade float to the winners of the kids' colouring contest and gnome roam.

Other winners announced Wednesday included:

Adult Event: Parka Party - Predator Ridge

New Event: Bubble Tea Making - Rich Tea

Junior Event: Carnival of Chocolate - Cotton’s Chocolates

Outdoor Event: Chili Cook Off - Downtown Vernon Association

Family Event: O'Keefe Family Days - O'Keefe Ranch

Senior Event: TV Western Square Dance - Halina Activity Centre

Best Cultural Event: Reconnecting in the Okanagan - Destination Silver Star

Best Theme Event: Crime Scene Investigation - Okanagan Science Centre

"Thank you to everyone who participated, and we can't wait to see the new and returning events for 2024," carnival added.

The 10-day carnival has been a Vernon tradition since 1961.