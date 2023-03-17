No home yet for Llama Sanctuary as moving deadline shortened

Tracey Prediger

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.

The rush to find a new home for the Llama Sanctuary has just become more urgent.

The sanctuary, which has been operating from a temporary home in Vernon since moving from the Shuswap last year, found out Thursday it now has to be off the BX property five days earlier.

Co-founder Lynne Chapman said Friday she and husband David were behind schedule on meeting a March 31 deadline, and the new time frame just adds more pressure.

But, she "hasn't given up hope," and the couple are hurriedly packing up everything it takes to care for 40 llamas and alpacas.

"The land owner needs to get a farmer on the property to prepare for hay seeding," said Chapman. "The ideal conditions are supposedly the next seven to 10 days."

That pushes the Chapmans' deadline to Sunday the 26th.

"There's an awful lot to do," she said, "a massive cleanup job."

Meanwhile, they've been looking at other potential sites, but that takes time away from clearing at the current location.

As of Friday, they had not secured a new home.

"In a few more days, it becomes an emergency," she said.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Moving day is fast approaching for owners of the Llama Sanctuary, who moved to a temporary home in Vernon last summer.

But, they still don’t know where they're going.

“There’s always a solution. That’s what we say, there’s always a solution, and we have been offered bare land,” says sanctuary founder David Chapman.

An ideal location would include on-site accommodation, fencing, and some trees for shade. If any of those are missing, the cost to move goes up. Fencing alone could be more than $10,000, so for those reasons, Chapman is willing to wait.

“Farms that are struggling, or people are retiring and they would like to stay on their farm but they don’t know how they’re going to manage the upkeep of it ... the Llama Sanctuary could be a solution,” he says.

Knowing they won't be allowed to stay at their current location past March 31, the Chapmans have made public appeals to land owners, regional districts and First Nations, with little response.

Chapman is willing to wait a little longer in hopes of providing the best possible option for his 37 animals.

Many of the rescued llamas are elderly, disabled, or have behavioural problems.

“If there are slightly better options where we are not going to have to move again in a year’s time, that would be really nice,” says Chapman, who defends holding out for the best option.

“You could say we are being picky, but it would be nice if we had water and power on hand. But if we have to bring in water, if we have to build fences and we have to live rough for a while, then that’s what we’ll do."

Chapman is aware his window of opportunity is closing and decisions will need to be made within days.

Wherever the sanctuary’s new home will be, he says there will be a call out for volunteers on Facebook to help with the move.