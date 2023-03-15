Community rallies for preemie Vernon triplets in hospital

Photo: GoFundMe

The birth of triplets is usually enough for any couple to handle.

But, a Vernon mother and father face months of hospital visits as all three babies required surgery after their pre-term birth in February.

The community has rallied to support a GoFundMe campaign launched by Kirsten Zachary for her brother, Nolan, his wife, Taylor, and their three baby girls.

In just a couple of weeks, the campaign has almost reached its $10,000 goal.

As of Wednesday, it had brought in $8,720.

The couple learned last August they were expecting naturally conceived triplets.

"In December, they discovered they needed to relocate temporarily to Vancouver so Taylor could be monitored at the BC Women’s Hospital," Zachary says.

They've been in Vancouver since Jan. 8 and have been staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

The triplets were born Feb. 26 by emergency C section – about 10 weeks early.

"All three beautiful girls were delivered, and seemed perfectly healthy, until it was discovered that all of them had issues internally, and they all required surgery right after they were delivered," Zachary says.

The family is facing at least three months in the Lower Mainland and at least one more surgery for two of the babies, before they can bring them home.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us through the start of this journey. All your love has helped us so much," Taylor wrote on her Facebook page.

"I never could have expected this amount of support from the people around me."