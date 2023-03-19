Donation boosts Vernon school breakfast programs

Photo: VSSRotary

School breakfast programs in Vernon are getting a $2,740 boost, thanks to the Vernon Silver Star Rotary and Silver Star Mountain Resort's Play Forever Fund.

The two organizations joined forces to ensure that children have access to breakfast during this period of increased food insecurity and inflation.

The funding comes from a 50/50 draw that took place at a recent Vernon Vipers game.

"The Vipers have been a long-standing supporter of Silver Star Rotary's fundraising efforts for programs like this. And with the help of Silver Star staff, we're able to stretch the efforts to help even more kids and families," says Rotary's Jim Kanester.

The money will be going to community supported breakfast programs at local elementary schools.

The goal is to ensure children can focus on learning and not hunger.

“The Silver Star Play Forever initiative is humbled to partner with Silver Star Rotary’s vision in supporting the local school breakfast programs,” said the resort's Ginny Scott.