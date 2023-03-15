Transit contract extended in Vernon, Shuswap - drama in Kelowna over service

Photo: Jon Manchester

BC Transit has extended the contract for bus service in Vernon and the Shuswap for one year.

In October, Vernon Transit came under new ownership when France-based Transdev Group acquired First Transit, which operates transit systems in Vernon and Kelowna, as well as across Canada and the United States.

Ohio-based First Transit operates in more than 300 locations in 41 states, four Canadian provinces and Puerto Rico.

Transdev has 82,000 employees in 18 countries.

The contract was also extended in Kelowna, to March 31, 2024, but not without some controversy.

Transit users there have called for system to be run by a local, public organization following driver shortages leading to service reductions on some routes.

A petition in Kelowna to switch operators had gathered nearly 700 signatures by late Tuesday afternoon.

BC Transit had the option to extend the nine-year deal by another six years. Instead, it renewed with First Transit for only 12 months.

"Like with all current contracts, BC Transit will continue to monitor performance to ensure our operating partners are meeting their contractual requirements and providing safe and reliable service for our customers," BC Transit said in a statement to Castanet."