Rare 16th century instrument focus of talk, performance in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

You can hear a rare classical instrument at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre next week.

The North Okanagan Community Concert Association performance by the Valencia Baryton Project takes place Monday at 7:30 p.m.

There will also be a pre-concert talk Sunday evening at the Vernon Museum, at 7 p.m.

The Valencia Baryton Project trio centres on the rare early classical instrument, the baryton, accompanied by violin and cello.

The baryton has 16 strings - six on the front and 10 on the back, played like a harp.

Popular for about 100 years in the 16th century, the classical baryton was considered the pinnacle of aristocratic instruments.

Today it is is played by only a handful of people in the world.

Meet musician Matt Baker and hear the rare instrument at the free, intimate pre-concert talk.

Tickets for the Monday concert are $40 for adults, $20 for youth, and are available at ticketseller.ca.