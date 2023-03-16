210317
Vernon  

Rare 16th century instrument focus of talk, performance in Vernon

Rare instrument up close

- | Story: 416242

You can hear a rare classical instrument at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre next week.

The North Okanagan Community Concert Association performance by the Valencia Baryton Project takes place Monday at 7:30 p.m.

There will also be a pre-concert talk Sunday evening at the Vernon Museum, at 7 p.m.

The Valencia Baryton Project trio centres on the rare early classical instrument, the baryton, accompanied by violin and cello.

The baryton has 16 strings - six on the front and 10 on the back, played like a harp.

Popular for about 100 years in the 16th century, the classical baryton was considered the pinnacle of aristocratic instruments.

Today it is is played by only a handful of people in the world.

Meet musician Matt Baker and hear the rare instrument at the free, intimate pre-concert talk.

Tickets for the Monday concert are $40 for adults, $20 for youth, and are available at ticketseller.ca.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


210279


Real Estate
4789129
24, 9201 Okanagan Centre Rd W
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,249,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


208790


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Roberto
Roberto Vernon SPCA >




TheTango.net
Vintage celeb photos

Vintage celeb photos

Galleries | March 16, 2023

Nicolas Cage launches alcohol brand

Showbiz | March 16, 2023

A day in the life

Must Watch | March 16, 2023

Smart watch shenanigans

Must Watch | March 16, 2023

Absolute perfection

Galleries | March 16, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
210815