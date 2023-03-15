Garden hosts sought for return of People Place garden tour

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's People Place is springing into action for its 19th annual garden tour.

The fundraising event is coming up June 10.

"We have several volunteers, but we can always use more," says People Place's Melanie O'Hara-Hutchinson.

"Currently, we are looking for garden hosts, meaning that we are looking for garden owners who would be willing to have their garden on the tour. Perhaps there's a community garden, school garden that would like to be part of the tour?"

Volunteers help at each of the gardens on the tour, and hosts are welcome to help out as well.

"Some prefer to be in the background, while others like to talk about their garden, and take people on the tour themselves."

If you have a garden you would like to see featured, contact [email protected] or call 250-558-6585.

People Place is a non-profit society whose building is home to 15 other non-profits, such as Independent Living Vernon, CMHA, the Family Resource Centre and more.

Proceeds from the garden tour will support People Place programs.