Vernon  

MP, shadow minister to host agriculture roundtable in Armstrong

Roundtable on agriculture

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold will discuss agriculture with local stakeholders and the Conservatives' shadow minister on the portfolio on Friday.

Arnold will host MP John Barlow, the party's shadow minister for agriculture and agri-food at the roundtable meeting in Armstrong.

Representatives of the local agriculture and agri-food sector have been invited to attend.

The event is closed to the media, but will take place at the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The MPs are expected to answer questions after the meeting.

